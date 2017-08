(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

1 Diced Avocado

2 Cups Diced Tomatoes

1 Cup Cucumber

1 ear of Corn, removed from cob

1 Cup Diced Green Peppers

1/4 Cup Chopped Cilantro

1 tbsp Sriracha

2 tsp Himalayan Pink Salt

Juice from 2 Limes



Directions:

Mix ingredients together. Enjoy alone or on top of fish/chicken.

Presented by: Naked Foods

Date: 8/11/17

