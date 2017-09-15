KNOXVILLE - Jon Heder, star of Napoleon Dynamite and Blades of Glory, will be in Knoxville next week to promote his newest upcoming film.

Heder, along with co-stars Karen David and Rizwan Manji, will promote their new film The Tiger Hunter at the Regal Rivera Stadium 8 on Gay Street.

The film takes place in the 1970's as a young Indian (Danny Pudi) travels to America. Here, he becomes an engineer to try and impress his family and friends back home. From there he looses his job. But, he doesn't tell his people back home.

The Red carpet will start at 7:00 P.M.

The movie will be released exclusively in Regal theatres on Friday, September 22.

