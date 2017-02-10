Nashville musicians share the advice that got them to the Grammys

Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett have a little fun on the carpet at the Nashville Grammy Nominee Party at Lowes Vanderbilt Hotel on Jan. 26, 2017. (Photo: Larry McCormack, The Tennessean)

No one gets to the Grammy Awards on their own.

We asked some of Nashville's 2017 Grammy nominees to share the most valuable piece of advice they've received in their careers — and got all sorts of thoughtful (and sometimes funny) responses. Here's what they told us.

Kelsea Ballerini: “Really early on, I did media training and I was trying to be perfect in all of my (interview) answers. I was talking to Taylor Swift and she said, ‘Don’t worry about being polished. Don’t worry about being cool. Even though that feels like that wins sometimes, if you’re yourself, in the long run that’s what’s going to win. And you can go to bed at night and know that you were yourself.’ ”

Maren Morris: “Don’t be a jerk on the way up, don’t be a jerk on the way down.”

Luther Dickinson: "If (you're performing for) 10 people or 10,000 people, don't let that frustrate you or intimidate you, because it's only your ego worrying you. That's the not the frame of mind you need to be in when you play music. You might be in a bar where nobody's watching, but somebody there could change your life."

Ranger Doug Green of the Time Jumpers: "Never leave your wallet in the dressing room."

Chris Young: “Every day, try and outdo what you did the day before."

Thomas Rhett: “Don’t get negative about anything. This career is full of ups and downs. Some shows are better than others, and some singles do well and some singles don’t. But if you’re always being true to yourself and making music you want to make, you can’t go wrong.”

Gordon Mote: "Dann Huff told me 'Keep it simple so that people can grab onto it.' "

Lori McKenna: "Ask for what you need. As a co-writer, I always need to play and sing even if I’m not the best player or singer in the room. I’ve learned over the years that it’s part of my process and I need to say, 'Hey, I need to do that.' Faith Hill told me that a long time ago, that it’s OK to just say, 'This is what I need' in order to get the best side of yourself out of the situation."

Sierra Hull: "Be true to yourself; that’s what I’ve learned from observing my heroes. All the artists I’ve grown up loving have always tried to make music that was true to them. I think the older I get the more I understand what that means. Just be yourself and that’s enough."

Busbee: "Put your head down and play the long game. It's a very competitive world, and if you get too caught up in what other people are doing, or what opportunities certain people are getting, it's just going to drive you crazy. There's enough success for everybody."

Doyle Lawson: "My best advice came from my mother and father. My father said, 'Whatever you do, do it the very best that you can.' My mother said, 'You can be anything you want to be with willpower, determination and perseverance.' That’s worked pretty good for me."

Tim Stafford of Blue Highway: "Stay true to who you are. Don’t try to be anybody else."

Emily Weisband: "Figure out what you do and get really freaking good at it. It’s hard … figuring out my strength as a writer and honing it so that I’m an asset to other writers. … That’s really special to have something that other people want and only you possess it. I think everybody is capable of that. I’m signed to a country publisher and when I was first signed, I started writing truck songs because I thought that’s what I was supposed to do. My publisher sat me down and said 'Only you can write Emily Weisband songs.' "

