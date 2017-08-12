Nashville police to carry Naloxone

NASHVILLE - Nashville police will start carrying medication that is used to reverse opioid overdoses.



Metro Nashville Police say they have received a prescription for 790 naloxone kits and have ordered the medication at a cost of about $60,000. Each kit contains two doses of the nasal spray.



Police Chief Steve Anderson says the Medical Examiner's Office has reported at least 87 deaths related to opioids or opiates in the first five months of this year.



Officers must first complete an online training state Department of Health training program.



Instructions on how to use the medication were sent to officers Thursday.

