Nate may cause power outages in East Tennessee

Power Lines (Photo: emesilva Getty Images)

As Nate continues to roll into East Tennessee, we're keeping an eye on a few power outages in the region.

As of 7:08 p.m.:

Power outages for those with the Knoxville Utility Board:

Sevier County has 80 customers without power.

Knox County has 254 customers without power.

Grainger County has 29 customers without power.

If you need to report a power outage, you can call Knoxville Utilities Board at (865) 524-2911 or go directly to their website to see when power will be restored.

Power outages for those with Ft. Loudoun Electric Cooperative:

Four outages leave 49 members without power.

In Blount and Loudon Counties, three members are without power.

In Monroe County, 46 customers are without power.

If you need to report a power outage, you can call Ft. Loudoun Electric Cooperative at (877) 353-2674.

Powers outages for those with Alcoa Electric:

One outage affects 125 members in the Heritage area. That's along Laurel Road, Cutter Gap Road, Nathans Noko Road and parts of Tolliver Trail.

If you need to report a power outage, you can call Alcoa Electric at (865) 380-4890.

Power outages for those with Lenoir City Utility:

You can contact Lenoir City Utilities Board at (844) 687-5282 to report an outage in your neighborhood.

