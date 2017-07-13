National French Fry Day deals: Where to get free fries

Today, the nation celebrates slicing and frying a potato. Even though French fries probably shouldn't be a diet staple, National French Fry Day is an excuse to indulge.
Here are some National French Fry Day deals to know about:
Bob Evans: Go to the Free Fries tab on the Bob Evans Facebook page, like the page and print the coupon for a free appetizer portion of sweet potato fries Thursday.
BurgerFi: Customers who mention BurgerFi’s recent Facebook post will receive a free order of fries with a purchase of any burger or hot dog on Thursday.
Chickie’s & Pete’s: Thursday, crabfries are $1 and Miller Lite pitchers are $5. The South Philly location will host a Crabfries Eating Contest for a chance to win a $1,000 Visa Gift Card and crabfries for life gift card. There will also be an opportunity to win crabfries for a year.
Houlihan’s: Those who purchase parmesan frites or an order of regular fries, will get free refills Thursday.
McDonald’s: Can’t get fries today? Download the McD app and get an order of free medium fries Friday and every Friday through Sept. 29 at participating McDonald’s.
Wienerschnitzel: Get $1 off chili cheese fries the entire month of July using this coupon.
