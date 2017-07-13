National French Fry Day deals: Where to get free fries

Potatoes don’t cost much - maybe a few cents per pound. So why are you paying $2 for those fries at a fast-food restaurant? (Photo: file)

Today, the nation celebrates slicing and frying a potato. Even though French fries probably shouldn't be a diet staple, National French Fry Day is an excuse to indulge.

Here are some National French Fry Day deals to know about:

Bob Evans: Go to the Free Fries tab on the Bob Evans Facebook page, like the page and print the coupon for a free appetizer portion of sweet potato fries Thursday.

BurgerFi: Customers who mention BurgerFi’s recent Facebook post will receive a free order of fries with a purchase of any burger or hot dog on Thursday.

Chickie’s & Pete’s: Thursday, crabfries are $1 and Miller Lite pitchers are $5. The South Philly location will host a Crabfries Eating Contest for a chance to win a $1,000 Visa Gift Card and crabfries for life gift card. There will also be an opportunity to win crabfries for a year.

Houlihan’s: Those who purchase parmesan frites or an order of regular fries, will get free refills Thursday.

Celebrate National French Fry Day 7/13 with us and enjoy bottomless Parmesan Frites and regular fries. At participating locations only. pic.twitter.com/XWTO7WdubL — Houlihan's (@Houlihans) July 12, 2017

McDonald’s: Can’t get fries today? Download the McD app and get an order of free medium fries Friday and every Friday through Sept. 29 at participating McDonald’s.

Wienerschnitzel: Get $1 off chili cheese fries the entire month of July using this coupon.

