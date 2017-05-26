National Guard soldiers honored for saving man's life

Staff Sergeants Joshua Butler and Jeremie Lindsey received the Tennessee National Guard "Ribbon for Valor." (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - The National Guard is honoring two soldiers for actions that saved a man's life last year.

In November, the soldiers blocked a car that was driving erratically on Maynardville Highway.



The driver was having a seizure, so they called 911 and performed life-saving measures until EMS crews arrived.

At a ceremony on Friday, Major General Haston presented the awards for that act of heroism. The soldiers were surrounded by dozens of thier own, and they say the timing of this honor was perfect...

"Even though the weekend is for those that we've lost and in memorial of many, it's kind of a good start to the Memorial Day weekend, with getting everybody together. We don't really get to see each other a lot, so getting everyone together and being able to talk and stuff with the recruiters, it's pretty fun," they said.

Staff Sergeants Butler and Lindsey say the man did reach out to them shortly after the November rescue. He's doing well, and they hope to see him again in the future.

