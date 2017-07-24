'Natural meaning' lawsuit dismissed, but plaintiffs claim victory for gay rights

Judgement on same-sex marriage (Photo: Carmen Martinez Banus / Getty Images)

Despite the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging a new Tennessee law defining terms by their 'natural meaning,' the plaintiffs in the case are declaring victory.

In an order issued late Friday, Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle declared that same-sex couples in Tennessee have the same rights as heterosexual couples when it comes to artificial insemination.

The order comes months after four lesbian couples sued Gov. Bill Haslam, Tennessee Health Commission John Dreyzehner and the Tennessee Department of Health after the governor signed a law assigning "natural and ordinary meaning" to terms in state law.

In their initial lawsuit, the couples argued the law does not afford them the same legal rights as heterosexual couples, specifically as related to birth certificates for children.

They said when a man and woman have a child with donated sperm, the husband automatically gets legal rights of the child. But the new state law would not provide the same legal rights for same-sex couples, the plaintiffs said.

All four couples have conceived a child using a sperm donor. The first child is expected to be born in September.

Although Lyle said the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate their rights had been violated, Julia Tate-Keith, co-council for the couples, heralded the chancellor's order, saying it afforded same-sex couples protections that lawmakers sought to deny.

"We have a Tennessee court order saying same-sex couples are to be treated the same as opposite-sex couples," Tate-Keith said.

In her order, Lyle said Tennessee officials must "accord same-sex parents the same right as opposite-sex parents to be named on a child's birth certificate."

"As the law of the land, the constitutional rights of same-sex married couples to be treated equally to opposite-sex couples with regard to the application of a state's birth certificate laws 'can neither be nullified openly and directly by state legislators or state executive or judicial officers,'" Lyle wrote, quoting a 1958 case.

Tate-Keith said the passage of the state law was an attempt to "solely deny" lesbians the same rights as heterosexual couples.

Chris Smith, of David Randolph Smith and Associates, who also worked on the case on behalf of the plaintiffs, said the law arose after dozens of lawmakers tried to intervene in a divorce case earlier this year between a same-sex couple in Knoxville.

A Knoxville judge initially ruled that one of the women in the divorce case had no parental rights to a child conceived through artificial insemination because she did not meet the definition of "husband."

After the judge changed his mind and granted the divorce, the legislature advanced the "natural meaning" measure.

"If they were trying to use the law to prevent same sex marriages from full parenting rights, they lost," Smith said.

Smith and Tate-Keith pointed out that Lyle's order came after the Supreme Court ruled last month that Arkansas' birth certificate law was unconstitutional.

The plaintiffs' attorneys also noted that health department officials have been accepting birth certificates that have the names of same-sex couples.

A spokeswoman for Haslam was unavailable for comment after Lyle's order was released.

Even though her clients got what they were hoping for, Tate-Keith is expecting the fight for same-sex couples in Tennessee to continue.

"I anticipate the Tennessee legislature will try to deny anybody who is at all different from the majority their rights," she said.

