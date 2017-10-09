Need a job? Kroger is hiring

If you're looking for a job, Kroger wants to hire you.

The company will hold job fairs at its stores in Middle and East Tennessee, Southern Kentucky, and North Alabama on Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m.

There are nearly 600 jobs available throughout those three areas but according to Kroger's website, only about 30 to 40 available in the Knoxville area.

If you're interested, you should go to jobs.kroger.com prior to Oct. 10 to apply.

“We have a variety of part time positions and in some cases full time positions that we need to fill in every store across our division,” said Melissa Eads, Kroger spokeswoman. “Positions are available in most every department including Front End, Deli, Meat, and Grocery. Some stores also have positions available in support of our on-line ordering service, Clicklist.”

