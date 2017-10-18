Need to know: Vols prepare to take on Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. - The Vols are taking on No. 1 Alabama this weekend after a 15-9 loss to South Carolina.

Crimson Tide is 7-0, and 4-0 in the SEC. The Vols are 3-3 and 0-3 in the SEC.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Bryant–Denny in Tuscaloosa. The game will be televised on CBS.

Player profiles, history & traditions: Visit the Big Orange Locker

Jones: Jakob Johnson will be available for Bama game; Evan Berry questionable — WBIR Sports (@WBIRSports) October 18, 2017

Jones: DL DeAndre Johnson is questionable; Darrell Taylor remains suspended indefinitely, but making progress. — WBIR Sports (@WBIRSports) October 18, 2017

Jones does not see Jauan Jennings returning this season. — WBIR Sports (@WBIRSports) October 18, 2017

Stadium Security

Alabama implemented a bag policy that fans should be prepared for.

Only one clear plastic bag, no larger than twelve inches by six inches by twelve inches, or a one-gallon clear resealable plastic storage bag will be allowed. Fans can also carry a small clutch purse, not larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. Those bags are still subject to search at the gates, but officials hope this will make getting into the stadium a little quicker.

Other prohibited items:

Alcoholic beverages, cans, bottles, and coolers

Outside food, snacks, and beverages

Radios without headphones

Open umbrellas

Video cameras, professional cameras, or cameras with detachable lenses

Stadium seats with arms or pockets

Weapons of any kind, including pocket knives

Selfie sticks

Artificial noisemakers

What is allowed, with restrictions:

Cushions or seats without arms or pockets

Small bags with medically necessary items, subject to search (Note: Diapers and non-medically necessary items for babies and young children must be carried in a clear bag.)

Small cameras, cell phones, and binoculars

Fans are encouraged to follow @UTGameday on Twitter or visit UTSports.com/gameday for the latest updates on traffic, weather, gate information and gameday events.

