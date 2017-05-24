Neighbors gather to remember South Knoxville man killed in police standoff

Nearly 30 people gathered to remember Albert Gagnier Wednesday evening.

Tonight, more than a dozen people gathered to remember 74-year-old Albert Gagnier for how he lived, and not how he died.

It was an emotional scene as people gathered to remember the best times with a man who served his country and his community.

Albert Gagnier died Tuesday, but for family, friends, and neighbors he'll be remembered as the man who cared about those around him.



In the street where he once greeted neighbors - people gathered to remember a spiritual man who was always kind to those around him.



"We're really surprised it even happened,”memorial organizer Donna Reed said.



On Tuesday afternoon, 911 calls reported Gangier firing gunshots toward neighbors and in the air.

After a confrontation, authorities said he pointed a pistol toward deputies. Officers immediately opened fire and Gangier was pronounced dead at UT Medical Center.

Neighbors came together to lend support to Gangier's family and everyone impacted on Wednesday evening.



"I know they felt a lot of grief from what happened. Sorrow for what the kids went through, they felt sorrow for what the policemen went through, sorrow for their own loss, and them expressing that was good for everyone,” neighbor Becky Robinson said.



Neighbors heard from Gangier's family Wednesday, who thanked them and apologized for everything Tuesday's events put them through.



“My mom needs your prayers, we will pray for you, your children and this neighborhood,” Gangier’s son said to the group of neighbors.



According to the family, Albert Gangier served in the military and served his community as a pastor.

After singing, the group prayed - hopeful that good can come out of this loss.



"Through the tragedy, God will receive all the glory for this and there will be some good come from it,” Reed said.

Seven Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation, which is standard procedure for officers involved in a shooting.

