New center brings special needs art and entrepreneurship to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE - A new program in Knoxville is bringing art and entrepreneurship to people with special needs.

It's called Yellow Key Art Center, and it's helping support artists with intellectual and developmental delays.

Eight years ago, founder Sarah Cole began working in a group home with adults with developmental delays such as Down Syndrome. She said she noticed these adults were much more capable and self sufficient than they were given credit for, so she decided to help them through art therapy.

Cole chose Knoxville for Yellow Key, saying the state had already taken large initiative to provide services and care for people with disabilities in a more community based model.

The art center offers the Studio Arts classes for people with special needs on Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon. It costs $6 to $12 per class and participants are asked to register in advance.

There are also other classes available Tuesdays and Wednesdays as well. You can find more information on Yellow Key's website.

MISSION

"To foster life-long learning through the creative arts for people with developmental delays and emotional disturbances, providing community-based programs and transferrable job skills training by artists in an environment of warmth and mutual respect."

© 2017 WBIR.COM