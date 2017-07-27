The Ferris wheel at the Greene County Fair remained closed Tuesday as inspectors reviewed an apparently mechanical failure on the ride that led to three girls falling from a gondola.

GREENEVILLE, TENN. - A year after three little girls were injured when they were thrown from a Ferris wheel at the Greene County Fair, fair organizers are putting an extra emphasis on safety.

The Greene County Fair is set for August 7-13, with a brand hew midway amusement company providing the rides. Belle City Amusements won the contract last December when the fair ended its deal with Family Attractions LLC in the wake of the accident.

On August 8, 2016, a gondola carrying three young girls flipped over, striking another bucket in the process. The three children were thrown out of the bucket and fell 35-40 feet to the ground. A 6-year-old-girl suffered a traumatic brain injury, while injuries suffered by a 10-year-old and 16-year-old were not life threatening.

Investigators blamed the accident on a mechanical failure.

This year, fair organizers plan to hold a press conference on August 8 with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development to talk about ride safety. They will also have certified ride inspectors onsite while the rides are being set up and to monitor them during the first part of the week.

Organizers say this will be the largest midway ever at the Greene County Fair, and it's been extended to seven days.

