A $60 million state homeownership assistance program could make homeownership more accessible to first-time buyers in Tennessee.

The Hardest Hit Fund Down Payment Assistance (HHF-DPA) program will give qualified first-time homebuyers $15,000 assistance on their down payments.

The Tennessee Housing Development Agency announced the program at a joint press conference with Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero and Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett on Thursday.

The assistance program works by providing a 10-year second mortgage loan with no monthly payments and no accrued interest. THDA will also forgive 20 percent of the loan each year starting in year six – which means after 10 years without selling or refinancing the home, the loan is completely forgiven.

"These are federal funds used to help strengthen and stabilize neighborhoods that have been a little slower recover," said TDHA Executive Director Ralph Perry.

The agency has targeted areas that have been slow to rebuild since the recession.

"I believe Tennessee to be the only state where they allowed us to target at the zip code level," said Perry.



Knoxville neighborhoods located in the eligible ZIP Codes include North Knoxville, Old North Knoxville, Edgewood, Parkridge, Park City, Whittle Springs, Burlington, West Haven, Lonsdale, Norwood and Pleasant Ridge. Across East Tennessee, 20 ZIP Codes are eligible.



"When you own your home, you're most likely to be concerned the schools are good, the streets are safe, the parks are well maintained,” said Perry.

The program could help as many as 4,000 potential homebuyers throughout Tennessee.



Perry hopes the incentive will stabilize property values for existing homeowners while making new homeownership easier.

The funds are available starting March 1. The state then has four years to use up its $60 million.

HomeOwnership Center Manager Taylor Hayes works with HomeSource East Tennessee – a company that helps interested homebuyers access sustainable, long-term homeownership. He cites a number of reasons people would want to purchase a home including, in some areas, a rising cost of rent.



"Rents are starting to go up,” he said. “Maybe somebody came in and purchased that rental and are raising rents across the board, and people are priced out of it. We see that quite a bit."



He said a lack of down payment funds often deters people from purchasing a home.



Click here to determine whether you are eligible for the program.

