New Knoxville birthing center opening Thursday

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Potential armed threat near school
-
Police escort brings 3-year-old Kolton home
-
Peyton Manning to college football Hall of Fame
-
Crash sends ambulance into ditch
-
Forecast for Jan. 26, 2017.
-
Knox Co. man shot by police in Alabama
-
Walmart Neighborhood Market brings 95 jobs
-
Toddler singing 'Jolene' video goes viral
-
Speaker Ryan: Congress will front funds for wall
-
East Tennessee: Hot spot for cervical cancer
More Stories
-
Drug charges against former Vol to be dismissedJan 10, 2017, 10:16 p.m.
-
Woman charged with murdering family out of hospital…Jan 26, 2017, 2:55 p.m.
-
Knox County man killed by police in Alabama identifiedJan 26, 2017, 10:44 a.m.