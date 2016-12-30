New midway attractions company selected by Greene County Fair

Federal investigators from the U.S. Product Safety Commission inspect a Ferris wheel at the Greene County Fair on Aug. 10, 2016. (Photo: WBIR)

After three children fell from a Ferris wheel this summer at the Greene County Fair, it looks like organizers have signed a new deal with another midway attractions company for next year.

The fair ended its contract with Family Attractions LLC of Valdosta, Georgia after the Aug. 8 accident that left a 6-year-old girl with a brain injury after she, her sister and a 16-year-old friend fell from one of the wheel's gondola baskets.

Now, according to the Greene County Fair website and the website for the Florida-based Belle City Amusements, Belle City will now provide games and rides for the fair in Greeneville, which is set for August 7-13.

A preliminary report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued last month said the girls fell an estimated 40 feet after a low-hanging metal plate on the bottom of the bucket made contact with a metal bar, forcing the bucket to tip as the wheel rotated.

Belle City also had an incident involving one of its ride earlier this year, also at a fair in Tennessee. It occurred on the company's Moonraker ride at the Delta Fair in Memphis when, according to reports, the ride malfunctioned and 14 people were hurt.

WCYB contributed to this report