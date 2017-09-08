New mural being painted in Downtown North

DOWNTOWN NORTH, TENN. - The Downtown North area can now enjoy a new mural.
Keep Knoxville Beautiful and Scripps Networks are partnering to create a new painting located at the corner of Bearden Place and Irwin Street. The mural commemorates a musician born and raised in Knoxville.
"It's a depiction of Harry McClintock's song, Big Rock Candy Mountain, and he was born in Knoxville. It's a really lovely song about sort of a heavenly place where everything is good,"
You might recognize the song from the movie "O' Brother Where Art Thou".
Volunteers are using a "paint by numbers" strategy to work on the mural. It's coming to life with spray paint.
After the mural is complete Keep Knoxville Beautiful volunteers will return to paint on a sealant to protect the mural from graffiti and weather elements.
