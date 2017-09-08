New mural being painted in Downtown North

DOWNTOWN NORTH, TENN. - The Downtown North area can now enjoy a new mural.

Keep Knoxville Beautiful and Scripps Networks are partnering to create a new painting located at the corner of Bearden Place and Irwin Street. The mural commemorates a musician born and raised in Knoxville.

"It's a depiction of Harry McClintock's song, Big Rock Candy Mountain, and he was born in Knoxville. It's a really lovely song about sort of a heavenly place where everything is good,"

You might recognize the song from the movie "O' Brother Where Art Thou".

Volunteers are using a "paint by numbers" strategy to work on the mural. It's coming to life with spray paint.

The mural commemorates Musician and Songwriter Harry McClintock, who was born in Knoxville in 1882. (Photo: Keep Knoxville Beautiful)

After the mural is complete Keep Knoxville Beautiful volunteers will return to paint on a sealant to protect the mural from graffiti and weather elements.

