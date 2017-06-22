New partnership will bring more rural doctors to Tennessee

Doctor (Photo: anyaberkut, Anna Berkut)

Middle Tennessee State University and Meharry Medical College are joining forces to tackle the state's doctor shortage by creating a pioneering, state-subsidized fast track from undergraduate to medical school.

Students accepted into the special program would attend three years at MTSU, earn a bachelor's degree and then go straight into three years of medical school at Meharry, according to an early outline of the plan.

A $750,000 pot of state funding would offset their tuition.

In return, the students would have to agree to work for at least two years in parts of Tennessee that need doctors the most.

The state has fewer primary care physicians per capita than the national average, a shortage that is more acute in rural counties.

The state average has one primary care physician for every 1,558 residents. Nationally, that figure is 1,463 people per primary care doctor.

In rural Crockett County, the ratio is 14,668 people to one doctor, according to 2017 County Health Rankings. The highest ratio in the state.

Details are still being hammered out, but the presidents of MTSU and Meharry will officially commit to developing the program Thursday during a ceremony at the state Capitol. The plan is to begin enrolling students in fall 2018.

Partnership first in Tennessee

The public-private partnership is the first of its kind in Tennessee, and among the first of its kind in the nation. State officials cast the plan as an attempt to harness the work of higher education to solve one of Tennessee's most pressing problems.

Tennessee struggles with poor health and high rates of chronic disease that impact both quality of life and the state's economic vitality.

Health care is moving toward an emphasis on primary care as a way to help keep people healthier and chronic diseases in check. But the burden of high student debt and the lack of rural training options make recruiting physicians to smaller towns a challenge.

Tennessee currently has 4,072 primary care physicians. The state is projected to need 1,107 more by 2030 to account for growing populations and physicians who retire, according to analysis from the Robert Graham Center.

"There is a short supply of primary physicians," said Dr. James Hildreth, president of Meharry. "I also think there's a problem of maldistribution."

The support from state's top leaders and lawmakers as well as higher education officials speaks to the state's openness to innovation to find solutions, Hildreth said.

“Higher education has the ability to attack a wide array of state challenges, and we know right now in Tennessee that we have a public health challenge," said Mike Krause, executive director of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. "This is an example of where a higher education initiative can really impact people's quality of life."

Program could be significant for the state, Meharry and MTSU

The move also presents massive potential benefits for both colleges.

The program showcases Meharry's longstanding commitment to primary care and positions it as a leader within the state by training doctors who will embed into the fabric of communities.

"We just thought Meharry had a role to play in solving this problem," Hildreth said. "We're going to be looking for students who have the commitment to go back to their communities and serve them."

By linking with MTSU to advertise the opportunity to students statewide, Meharry can burnish its reputation and grow its recruitment pool.

The historically black college has strong ties to Fisk University and Tennessee State University, which will remain in place. MTSU was an ideal partner for this project, Hildreth said, because it attracts strong students from all 95 counties.

MTSU has also invested heavily in growing its science programming. A new $147 million science building opened on campus in 2014 and earlier this year the university completed $45 million in renovations to older science buildings.

"This is a testament to the quality of their students and the quality of their programs," Hildreth said.

Leaders at both institutions envision the program as highly competitive — they estimate 20-25 students will be accepted in the first year.

Meharry will begin bringing the students to its Nashville campus as undergraduates. The students will have to be "truly outstanding," Hildreth said, because "we're compressing the curriculum considerably and the demands on the students will be considerable."

MTSU will leverage the plan to compete for high-caliber students from across the state who are more likely to stay in college and finish early — two metrics that would boost the university's state funding.

“For us we get the cream of the crop," MTSU President Sidney McPhee said. "We will be able to attract some of the highest ability students in the state, not just the Middle Tennessee area."

The move stands to heighten MTSU's profile, and its ability to compete with other state and regional universities, by linking the school with a professional degree program — something MTSU does not have now.

“I think it will take MTSU to the next level," said state Sen. Bill Ketron, a Murfreesboro Republican who helped broker the deal and get state funding. “In people’s minds it raises the bar of the institution’s perception.”

Tennessee has two public medical schools: the University of Tennessee Health Science Center based in Memphis, with satellite campuses elsewhere, and East Tennessee State University in Johnson City.

McPhee brushed aside the notion that another state-supported pipeline into medical school would hurt other universities.

“This is taking nothing away” from the state's medical schools, he said. “There is a lot of work for a lot of folks to do."

State leaders quietly teamed with colleges to bring plan into focus

Leaders at MTSU and Meharry have been quietly exploring a potential partnership for years, with the support of Ketron and other state leaders.

Hildreth recently met with Ketron and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, to outline how an MTSU-Meharry partnership could help with the primary care shortage. They were immediately interested.

Hildreth said Ketron was instrumental in pushing the plan's merits and "gets a great deal of credit for pulling this off."

The senator secured state funding earlier this year by sliding a $750,000 line item into a lengthy budget amendment.

Ketron said he envisioned the state funding as "seed money" for an endowment-style fund that could sustain the partnership indefinitely. He predicted that, once the program hits its stride, it would be easier to get private donations and grants for continued financial aid.

Plan could keep altruistic students from letting debt draw them off course

Nicholas Conley, a recent Meharry graduate from Nashville who stayed there for his residency, said some of his peers scrapped plans to go into primary care because of crippling student debt.

Many of those students decided to pursue high-paying jobs as specialists so they could repay their loans.

Conley said the new partnership "will allow people to follow their hearts instead of having to follow their pocketbooks."

“Being able to target and reach out to those people whose hearts are in the right place and getting them locked in early will greatly benefit Tennessee," he said.

More work and a potential expansion lie ahead

For the program to work, MTSU and Meharry will need to reach out to rural and small town hospitals to set up residency programs, Hildreth said.

Often students stay in the areas where they do their residencies after medical school, so getting them out of the Nashville-Murfreesboro corridor will be key, he said.

"That's how you change the dynamics of where they practice," Hildreth said.

Hospitals in Georgia have a similar program, and Hildreth thinks that rural hospitals will be excited about the prospect of bringing in residents, especially if they are likely to practice nearby.

Should the model succeed, leaders at MTSU and Meharry say they are interested in expanding it to include other health care roles.

The agreement mentions exploring a similar track for dentists. McPhee, the MTSU president, said "the future and the possibilities are limitless.

“We see this as just the first step."

Reach Adam Tamburin at 615-726-5986 and atamburin@tennessean.com. Follow him on Twitter @tamburintweets. Reach Holly Fletcher at hfletcher@tennessean.com or 615-259-8287 and on Twitter @hollyfletcher.

