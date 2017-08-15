Experts warn new popular app could be platform for cyberbullying

KNOXVILLE - A new app called Sarahah has created what could be a platform for cyberbullying.

The app was created to work like an anonymous suggestion box, but in the hands of teens, things can go from constructive to down right mean.

Sarahah is topping the charts in the app store, making it the newest social media craze.

But if it's on your kid's phone, experts have a warning you need to hear.

"They can use that 24 hours a day, seven days a week," said Knoxville family psychologist Dr. Susan Koller.

Koller knows just how serious cyberbullying can be.

"It's not like regular bullying where it just happens at school," said Koller.

That's why the app Sarahah has her concerned.

"It happens when there's also bullying in person," said Koller. "Most of the time, people who do the bullying pick out their victims."

It's easy to pick someone out on Sarahah.

The app allows someone to stay anonymous and leave posts on another person's profile.

They can say anything, and that's why parents aren't happy about it.

A few of you spoke up on our Facebook page Tuesday.

"It can make vulnerable kids feel hopeless, make them feel like they can't escape," said nationally recognized anti-bully advocate and author Jim Dillon. "Cyberbullying can make kids feel more hopeless."

So how do you stop it?

Koller said the answer is parental involvement.

"It depends on how conscientious parents are in terms of putting in parental controls and insisting that they see all of the technological things the child has done," said Koller.

There's no age restriction on Sarahah, so anyone can sign up.

Koller says to make sure to have the right strategy when you approach your kids about their social media use.

