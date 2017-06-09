New public access points coming to Holston River

KNOXVILLE - The Legacy Parks Foundation is working to open a new public access spot along the Holston River by adding a ramp at McBee Landing near Strawberry Plains.

According to officials at Legacy Parks Foundation, this is part of a plan to bring more access points to the river which will make previously isolated parts of the upper Holston accessible to visitors and fishermen.

"The Holston River is an incredible recreational asset in our region, but there is limited public access to the upper section of the river where you'll find some of the best trout fishing in the eastern U.S." said Carol Evans, executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.





In addition to the dam, there are currently three access points along the Holston at 11E, Nances Ferry and Holston River Park.

Legacy Parks has proposed adding three new public access points.

According to Evans, more access points will heighten tourism and the river culture in East Tennessee. She hopes spacing access ramps every 5 to 7 miles up river will benefit the fishing community and the general public.

"Legacy Parks is raising money to acquire the McBee Ferry Landing, which will create a beautiful new county park and open up new fishing and recreational opportunities to the public," Evans said.

Legacy Parks said their goal is to open the public river access at McBee Ferry Park in 2018.

