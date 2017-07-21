New recycling facility planned for Blount Co. residents

MARYVILLE, TN - Plans are in the works to build a new recycling facility for Blount County residents.

On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved the mayor's request for the new facility. The proposed site is off McArthur Road in Maryville.

On the way to Walland, items that should be recycled are found on the side of the road.

"65 percent of the litter that you find on roadsides is actually items that could have been in a recycling facility," said Alanna McKissack with Keep Blount Beautiful.

That group has been pushing for the recycling facility to help reduce waste and increase the amount of recycling in the county.

"Having this facility will continue to improve our waste reduction efforts here in Blount County," McKissack said.

The Jeckells, who live in Walland, are excited about the recent news.

"In the county, you pay to have your trash taken out, and sometimes you are kind of left without anyone to take your recycling. Sometimes the private vendors don't take the recycling, so for us that's great because it gives us someplace to put it," said Connie Jeckell.

The plans are very preliminary, as of the commissioner's decision Thursday.

More information about the current recycling efforts in Blount County can be found here.

