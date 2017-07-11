New search underway for missing LMU student

MONROE COUNTY - A new search is underway for a Claiborne County woman who hasn't been seen in more than three months.

Veronica Casciato, 48, was seen leaving the Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate on April 6. She was studying to be a social worker.

MORE: Gone without explanation: LMU student missing since April

Two weeks later, her car was found off the Cherohala Skyway in Monroe County, in an area where people would typically park to go hiking. Her father, Michael Machen, told 10News it's not unusual for Veronica to go out exploring on her own, but it's very out of character for her to be out of reach for so long.

Authorities searched the area without luck, and still don't know what happened to her.

On Tuesday, search crews will once again be in the area where Casciato's car was found, searching a ravine in the Eagle Gap area that was not previously accessible. The TBI says the Campbelll County Search and Rescue Team is assisting.

A Facebook page has been created to keep friends updated about the search for Casciato. They also posted about the new area being searched:

© 2017 WBIR.COM