New Tennessee gun laws now in effect

Two new gun laws are now in effect in the Volunteer State.

As of Jan. 1, 18 to 20 year olds who are active duty, retired or honorably discharged members of the military may apply for handgun permits. Previously, only Tennessee residents who were at least 21 years old could apply for a carry permit for handguns.

The cost of a lifetime handgun permit is now $200 - down from the previous price of $500.

The state of Tennessee website has more information about handgun carry permits.

