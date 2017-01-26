New tiger is on her way to Zoo Knoxville

Arya, a 3-year-old Malayan tiger, is coming to Zoo Knoxville (Photo: Burk, Tonja, Custom)

KNOXVILLE - Zoo Knoxville's newest resident is on her way!!

Arya, a 3-year old Malayan tiger, is coming to Knoxville from the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in California, on the recommendation of the Malayan Tiger Species Survival Plan. It's hoped they Arya will get along well with Zoo Knoxville's current male tigers, Bashir and Tanvir, and hopefully have some babies!





Arya is slated to arrive at Zoo Knoxville within the coming weeks. (Courtesy: Zoo Knoxville) (Photo: Custom)

Arya is being flown across the country on a Fed Ex plane, accompanied by two escorts from Zoo Knoxville, who are constantly by her side making sure she's comfortable and safe. She is expected to arrive late Thursday.

She will be under quarantine in the zoo's animal clinic for a while, then move to the zoo's new $10 million Tiger Forest habitat, making her public debut in April when it officially opens.

We are hoping to get our first look at her on Friday, so stay tuned!

Waiting for the arrival... @zooknoxville #endangeredanimals #speciessurvivalplan A photo posted by Zoo Knoxville (@zooknoxville) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:31pm PST

Zoo workers have been busily preparing for her arrival, prepping her den with plenty of bedding and favorite enrichment items that include logs and Boomer balls.

Malayan tigers are critically endangered, with fewer than 400 remaining on the planet.





(© 2017 WBIR)