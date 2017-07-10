New traffic patterns to begin in Loudon County

Fort Loudoun Dam (Photo: WBIR)

LOUDON COUNTY - New traffic patterns are set to begin in Loudon County this week.

On July 11, drivers on US 321 (SR 73) at the Ft. Loudoun Dam Bridge Project will be moved to the new bridge over the Tennessee River by midnight.

Traffic will still be on the existing bridge over the Tellico Canal.

US 321 (SR 73) southbound traffic will be directed to the new bridge starting at around 9 a.m., with northbound traffic being directed onto the new Tennessee River bridge later in the afternoon, following paving operations.

Drivers are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions in the area.

