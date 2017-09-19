Newborns at UT Medical to be enrolled in Imagination Library program

Imagination Library (Photo: WSMV)

KNOX COUNTY - Each family of a newborn at UT Medical Center will soon get the opportunity to enroll in the state's Imagination Library.

At no cost to the family, the program will send them a book per month in the child's name until they're 5 years old.

The new birthing hospital partnership between Gov. and Mrs. Bill Haslam, UT Medical Center and members of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Knox County will launch on Friday, Sept. 22.

Each child enrolled in the program prior to hospital discharge, will receive a gift of the first Imagination Library book, The Little Engine That Could, as an example of the wonderful books that will arrive each month until the child reaches age five.

© 2017 WBIR.COM