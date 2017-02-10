A new location - Magnolia Avenue - will host the next staging of Open Streets Knoxville.

On May 21, walkers, skaters, strollers, bikers, dancers and yoga fans will have Magnolia from Randolph Street to North Chestnut all to themselves. There'll also be a small loop onto East Depot Avenue.

The road will be closed to all motor traffic 2-6 p.m. that day, according to the announcement.

Bike Walk Knoxville hosts Open Streets Knoxville. The city, county, regional transportation organization and Visit Knoxville support it was as a unique way to get outside, use local businesses and enjoy diverse neighborhoods.

This will be the fourth staging of Open Streets Knoxville. The first was in fall 2015 on Central Street. An event in May 2016 on Central drew thousands, as did another in October in Bearden around the Homberg area.

The event typically features live music, street performances, exercise classes, demonstrations, spontaneous parades, pets and games.

