NICU room could be named for Emma Walker

Emma Walker's senior school photo.

A patient room in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at East Tennessee Children's Hospital may be named for Knoxville teen Emma Walker.

Family and friends are working to raise money to have the NICU room named in honor of Walker, whose dream was to become a NICU nurse.

The 16-year-old was a junior at Central High School. She died on Nov. 21, 2016, when officials say her ex-boyfriend shot through a window in her home while she slept.

William Riley Gaul is charged with first-degree murder in Walker's death. His case is still before a grand jury.

As a way of memorializing Walker, ETCH said her family is hoping to have one of the 44 private NICU rooms in its newly-opened Scripps Networks Tower named for Walker.

"In a recent capital campaign, generous donors sponsored and named 43 of the 44 private NICU rooms. Only one rooms remains; this is Emma's room," the hospital said on the East Tennessee Children's Hospital Giving Facebook page.

Hospital spokesperson Erica Estep said Walker's family was looking for a way to honor Walker and do something in her name.

The hospital's development office set up a fundraising campaign to help them raise the $25,000 for naming rights of the NICU room.

Estep said the money donated to name rooms in the new building will go toward the cost of the new NICU or equipment for the wing.

Hospital staff began treating babies in the new tower on Nov. 16. The five-story tower includes private patient rooms, a surgical floor, clinical services and parking accommodations.

