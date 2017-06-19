No arrests made in west Charlotte homicide

Photo via Evan West/NBC Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police conducted a homicide investigation in west Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

CMPD responded to a call from the apartment complex in the 2300 block of Farmer Street. Upon arrival, officers located 21-year-old Zachary Finch with an apparent gunshot wound. Finch was pronounced dead on scene.

Neighbor Vernon Jeffery said he finds it disturbing that a homicide incident had to take place on Father's Day.

"Someone could have been out with their kids, having a Father's Day thing," Jeffery said

Jeffery says the apartment complex is a relatively safe place, until Sunday afternoon.

"That's something that's very disturbing, making me think of trying to relocate."

Officers told NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene that this mark's Charlotte's 43rd homicide of 2017.

Those with information on this case is asked to call 704-334-1600.

© 2017 WCNC.COM