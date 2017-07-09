No boating-related fatalities Independence Day weekend according to TWRA

NASHVILLE - Over the July 4 weekend, no boating-related fatalities happened, according to a release from Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

More than 10,000 boats were inspected the five day weekend.

TWRA boat officers made 20 Boating under the Influence arrests, according to the release.

There were five accidents, two were on the Ocoee River in whitewater incidents.

Independence Day weekend is considered peak boating season, according to TWRA. This year, Operation Dry Water was held for three days during the holiday period.

© 2017 WBIR.COM