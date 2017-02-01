No one injured when Knox Co. school bus rear-ended

A school bus was involved in a minor crash on North Central Street and Bernard Avenue. Feb. 1, 2017. (Photo: Brian Holt, WBIR)

No students were injured when a Knox County school bus was rear-ended at a red light Wednesday afternoon.

Knoxville police said the bus was stopped at a red light at the intersection of North Central Street and Bernard Avenue around 4 p.m. when it was rear-ended by a minivan.

None of the 12 students on the bus, the two bus monitors or the bus driver were injured. The bus driver was the one that reported the accident to police.

The driver of the van was cited for following too closely, no insurance and no driver's license KPD said. There were three children in car seats in the van. None of them were injured.

The bus was traveling from Holston Middle School to the Boys & Girls Club.

