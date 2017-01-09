No injuries in West Knox Co. house fire

Rural/Metro firefighters respond to a house fire on Glen Echo Drive in South Knox County on Jan. 9, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

Officials say everyone escaped safely from a house fire in South Knox County Monday night.

Rural/Metro was called to the house on Glen Echo Drive around 6:45 p.m. for a report of a trash can on fire in the home's basement, said Lt. Lee Yager with Rural/Metro.

Initially, firefighters were told a child was inside the house, but once on scene, relatives confirmed that everyone was out of the house safely, Yager said.

There was "heavy fire" on three sides of the house, mostly coming from the basement, he said.

Yager said no one was injured due to the fire.

Investigators were on scene interviewing family members and looking into the cause of the fire, he said.

