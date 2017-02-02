No on injured in apartment fire

Fire at the Frankin Retirement Apartments in Bulls Gap, Tennessee. (Photo: Burk, Tonja, Custom)

No one was hurt when a fire spread quickly through an apartment building in Hawkins County on Thursday.

Investigators believe the fire at the Franklin Retirement Apartments, located off Highway 11 in Bulls Gap, was started by a grease fire as a resident was cooking.

Four of the six units in the building were occupied, but everyone made it out safely. The Red Cross is helping out those residents that lost their homes and belongings.

