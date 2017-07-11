Non-profit horse farm opening in South Knoxville

SOUTH KNOXVILLE - A new non-profit horse farm has opened in South Knoxville.

The 47-acre facility was donated in early February. Gina Moore with Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding gifted the STAR with the contents that remained including tractors and mowers.

"Hey Lynn, Gina here – we are looking to donate our equestrian facility and wondered if you might be interested. I know you have a very nice facility where you are, but I have to ask because we really believe in your organization and how it’s run.”

While the facility was donated, STAR did pay closing costs.

The facility consists of a refurbished farm house, a large brick office building (circa 1960’s), 13 stalls that need retrofitting from bull pens to horse stalls, an old barn with a wonderful loft, a substantial round pen, a covered arena, hay fields and it is on the lake.

The new farm is in the process of becoming ADA compliant. The first program to begin out there will be the STRIDES program which is a mental health component.

The farm has a wish list of projects that need to be completed before classes can start in South Knox. Each part has been assessed for cost.

10 Stalls @ $800 per stall (sand, gravel, mats, boards, gates, hooks & latches, packer rental)

Arena Dividers ($4,000) lightweight PVC to section off the arena into smaller rings

Bleachers ($3,600) parent and spectator seating, aluminum, movable

ADA Bathroom & Entrance to Building ($32,000) reconfiguring walls and doorways, electronic handicapped doors, heat & air, sink/toilet, concrete, piping, excavation, etc.

Sprinkler System ($4,000) pipe needs repaired, water rerouted from city to well, some pasture spigots installed, pipe and trenching, labor

Weather Mesh ($12,000) screens to enclose the open part of the arena to reduce wind and keep rain out.

