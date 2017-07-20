Norfolk Southern closing Knoxville headquarters

Norfolk Southern is closing its Central Division headquarters in Knoxville and moving 50 jobs from that office to other locations.

The railway transportation company said in a news release the jobs will move to three surrounding divisions in Birmingham, Alabama; Decatur, Illinois; and Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The company said the change will "enhance customer service and improve operating efficiencies."

The change will take effect around Nov. 1, and will affect about 50 employees who currently work at the Knoxville headquarters in management, dispatching and clerical positions, the company said.

Dispatchers will be offered a transfer to one of the three other divisions, or will be able to apply for other vacancies within the company.

Norfolk Southern said the current yard and field operations in Knoxville will not be affected.

After the change, Norfolk Southern will still have about 250 employees in Knoxville.

