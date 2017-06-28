One of the largest fireworks shows in the Southeast to thunder over Norris Lake

TVA will host Fire on the Water, the second largest fireworks display in Tennessee. (Photo: TVA)

If you want to get your fix of fireworks before the Fourth of July, then you should definitely think about heading to Norris Lake this Saturday!

The Tennessee Valley Authority said Sequoyah Marina is hosting its annual 'Fire on the Water' fireworks show Saturday, July 1 at the lake.

The event begins after the sun goes down about four miles northeast of Norris Dam in Andersonville at 336 Lakeview Lane.

TVA said the marina expects this to be the biggest display in the 24 years the event has been held.

Dubbed the second-largest fireworks display in Tennessee and the largest private Independence Day fireworks show, boats will begin staking out front row seats early in the day. Jim Jenkinson with the marina said they tried to estimate how many boats were anchored for the show, but had to stop counting last time around 5,000 and called it a 'low estimate.'

What began as $150 worth of fireworks has blossomed into an explosive display. This year, the marina estimates the show will go on for about 23 straight minutes synchronized to music.

The event has grown over the years as advertisers flocked to get their name in front of the more than 24,000 people that show up every year.

Of course, there will still be plenty of fireworks across East Tennessee to check on the Fourth. We've got a full list of shows happening around there area you can check out by clicking this link.

