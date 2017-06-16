North Knoxville crash shuts down Broadway

KNOXVILLE - A small crash on Broadway knocked down a utility pole, stopping traffic on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Broadway and McCroskey Avenue in North Knoxville. There the crash took down a utility pole, blocking traffic.

Currently Broadway is shut down between Cecil Avenue and East Woodland Avenue as Knoville Utility Board works to repair the pole.

No one was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you updates as we learn more.

© 2017 WBIR.COM