North Knoxville home featured as HGTV Urban Oasis Giveaway home

NORTH KNOXVILLE - One of the first giveaways done by Scripps in Knoxville, a one-story bungalow will be given away to one lucky person this coming October.

The home was being filmed earlier Saturday morning.

The home is located in North Knoxville's historic Fourth and Gill neighborhood and has about 1,850 square feet of living space with two bedrooms and bathrooms.

This will be the 50th home giveaway. Scripps Networks' first one was the HGTV Dream Home Giveaway in 1997.

The sweepstakes entry period opens in October for those who want to participate.

Renovations for the urban home began back in March.

North Knoxville neighbors look forward to the completed renovations.

