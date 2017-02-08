Historic Howard House for sale at $575K

A for sale sign has been posted at the historic Howard house on Broadway.

KNOXVILLE - Wood Properties has listed the historic Howard House for sale at $575,000.

The 2.4-acre site is located at 2921 North Broadway.

The 4,484-square-foot home features four bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a bonus room. Other features of the home include wood floors, glass doorknobs and five fireplaces.

The home’s owners are hopefully a buyer will preserve and use the house. The house made the 2016 edition of Knox Heritage’s Fragile 15 list of endangered historic places.

Last year, a developer planned to demolish the home, but then backed out of the project.

Local architect Charles Hayes designed the Craftsman style house in 1910. The house was referred to as “La Reve,” meaning “the dream.”

Lynn Hayes, Charles’ brother, originally owned the property.

Two Knoxville city councilmen, a Knox County trustee and a city manager have lived in the home.

Tim Howard and his brothers inherited the house from their father, Paul Howard, who owned and preserved the home for more than 60 years.

The home became the office of Howard & Howard Plumbing a & Heating Company, as well as the home to the Howard family. The company remained in the home for more than 25 years.

