No one hurt after SUV crashes into North Knoxville store

Fire crews on the scene after a van crashed into the Dollar Tree store at 4215 Broadway in North Knoxville. (Photo: Knoxville Fire Dept.)

NORTH KNOXVILLE - A SUV crashed through a window and drove into a North Broadway Dollar Tree store Thursday morning.

Two women were inside the vehicle when the crash happened around 9:42 a.m., according to Captain D.J. Corcoran with the Knoxville Fire Department.

The minivan wound up about 15-20 feet inside the store. When crews arrived they were able to remove the women from the vehicle and determined they weren't hurt.

There were five customers and five employees inside the store at the time. None of them suffered any injuries.

The store will be closed until inspectors can determine the structural integrity and make repairs.