NTSB: Battery trouble & bad weather before plane crash that killed TN couple & grandkids

Courtesy of WRCB-TV, an NBC affiliate in Chattanooga (Photo: WBIR)

A small plane that crashed on its way to McMinn County, killing an Etowah couple and their grandchildren, had some mechanical problems before takeoff and ran in to bad weather before the crash, according to the preliminary crash report issued by the NTSB.

The Piper PA23 went down in Ramhurst, Georgia on July 1. Dexter Lee Gresham, 55, of Etowah, was piloting the plane. His passengers were Mary Jo Yarbrough, 61, also of Etowah, and her grandchildren Austin Day, 10, and Kinsley Wilson,10, both of Corinth, Mississippi.

Family members told NTSB investigators that the four were returning from a week-long trip to Tuskegee, Alabama. Technicians at the airport recalled that the pilot had difficulty starting the engines. After several failed attempts, the plane was towed to a hangar and hooked up to a battery charger while the group went to lunch.

They finally took off about 3 p.m. No flight plan was filed, and the pilot was not in contact with any air traffic control or receiving radar services.

The NTSB was able to obtain radar data from that day, and investigators believe the plane encountered a line of thunderstorms before radar contact was lost.

Witnesses to the crash told investigators they could see the thunderstorm approach and heard thunder, but it was not raining when they heard a loud "boom" followed by pieces of debris falling from the clouds. One witness said the airplane came "tumbling and spinning" out of the sky.

Investigators determined that the plane came apart during flight. Wreckage was scattered over a large area.

The NTSB will issue a final report at a later date that will pinpoint what they believe caused the crash.





