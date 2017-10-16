NW Knoxville to be sprayed after mosquitos test positive for West Nile virus

NORTHWEST KNOXVILLE - The West Nile virus has been detected in Culex mosquitos in Northwest Knoxville.

Crews will spray the area of Robindale Road Thursday from 8:45 p.m. to 2 a.m. The Health Department has said the spraying is meant to reduce the Culex mosquito population and the risk of the West Nile virus spreading to humans.

One person in Knoxville has tested positive for the virus.

“While cooler temperatures at night will keep some mosquitoes at bay, we encourage the public to continue to fight the bite until we get our first hard frost, which should kill many of the adult mosquitoes,” KCHD Vector Control Specialist Nathan Jackson said.

Robindale Road spray area:

Cumberland Estates subdivision (Robindale Road, Willowdale Drive, Silverhill Drive, Newberry Road, Springbrook Road and portions of Deerfield Road, Landon Drive, Royalview Road, Crestfield Road and Palmetto Road); Short Road; High Drive; and Nickle Road from Western Avenue to High Drive

Follow-up spraying is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 2. A complete list of mosquito sprayings is available on the Knox County website.

