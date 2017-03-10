NWS: Snow in March is not unusual
The National Weather Service here in Morristown says-- a substantial snowfall in March is not common, but it's also not too unusual. The last 1-inch snowfall in March for the Knoxville area was in 2010. The last 2-inch snowfall was in 1999
WBIR 5:22 PM. EST March 10, 2017
