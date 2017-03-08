Oak Ridge PD badge marks Manhattan Project's 75th anniversary

OAK RIDGE - Officers with the Oak Ridge Police Department are marking the 75th anniversary of the Manhattan Project with a commemorative badge.
The badge reflects the department’s initial service to patrol the secret site.
The site became the city of Oak Ridge in 1959.
The badge holds a number, serving as a tribute to an officer’s radio identification during the Manhattan Project and the early days of the police department.
