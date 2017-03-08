WBIR
Oak Ridge PD badge marks Manhattan Project's 75th anniversary

Officers with the Oak Ridge Police Department are marking the 75th anniversary of the Manhattan Project with a commemorative badge.

Staff , WBIR 7:16 AM. EST March 08, 2017

OAK RIDGE - Officers with the Oak Ridge Police Department are marking the 75th anniversary of the Manhattan Project with a commemorative badge.

The badge reflects the department’s initial service to patrol the secret site.

The site became the city of Oak Ridge in 1959.

The badge holds a number, serving as a tribute to an officer’s radio identification during the Manhattan Project and the early days of the police department.

