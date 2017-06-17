Oak Ridge authorities looking for three missing children

Oak Ridge authorities are looking for three missing children from the west end of the city.

9-year-old Kamron Sharp, 12-year-old Lance Sharp and 11-year-old James Creel are all missing. Police said they left a home on the west end of Oak Ridge around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and haven't been seen since.

No pictures are available yet, but police did provide descriptions of the children. All three are white males. Kamron is about 4 feet tall and around 50 lbs. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt with white stripes.

Lance is 5 feet tall, 100 lbs and was last seen wearing blue shorts. Krill is 4 feet 8 inches tall, around 75 lbs and was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with blue gym shorts.

Anyone that sees these children are asked to call the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865)- 425-4399.

