Oak Ridge city council awards Knoxville firm with preschool, senior center design

The old Oak Ridge Preschool building is more than 70 years old.

OAK RIDGE, TENN. - Oak Ridge City Council has awarded the architectural and consulting engineering for its new preschool and senior center to a Knoxville Design firm.

Five city council members voted in favor of the resolution at Oak Ridge’s October 9 meeting.

It tasks Studio Four Design with the architectural, interior design and consulting engineering for both new buildings the city is planning to build.

The company will be paid approximately $575,700 for its work on the preschool and $196,630 for its work on the senior center building.

City Manager Mark Watson said that the company will works on both designs at once. He hopes the city will be able to ask for bids on construction of the preschool in 5 to 6 months and the senior center shortly before that.

Watson said he hopes to have the preschool open by 2019.

The preschool will be located in Scarboro park, near the Scarboro Community Center. City council and the Oak Ridge Board of Education approved the location for a new school, after crews found lead paint at its old location in 2015.

