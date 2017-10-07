Oak Ridge Fire Dept. promoted fire prevention in the community

OAK RIDGE - This year was the 75th anniversary of Oak Ridge Fire Department's "Then & Now" Parade that took place in downtown Oak Ridge.

This special event is just as old as Oak Ridge itself.

The city hosts a fire prevention parade every October as a way to spread the word of fire safety.

"Fires take too many lives in our country each year," Warren Gooch, mayor of Oak Ridge, said. "Certainly, we want to do our part in Oak Ridge to promote fire safety and fire prevention."

Following the parade Saturday afternoon, families were able to check out safety information booths and bounce houses.

For more fun events following the 75th anniversary of Oak Ridge, you can go to the town's website to see a few more of their special events.

