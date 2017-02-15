WBIR
Oak Ridge man convicted in July 4 fatal crash

ANDERSON COUNTY - An Anderson County jury has convicted an Oak Ridge man in a fatal parking lot crash following a July 4 fireworks show in Oak Ridge.

Lee Cromwell was accused of driving his pickup truck into several vehicles and people in a crowded parking lot following the fireworks celebration in Oak Ridge on July 4, 2015. Several people were injured, and 37-year-old James Robinson, of Knoxville, was killed while trying to pull his daughter to safety. 

Cromwell blamed the crash on a defect in his truck. 

The jury returned a guilty verdict on one count of vehicular homicide and eight counts of aggravated assault following a two-day trial. 

District Attorney General Dave Clark said Cromwell faces three to six years in prison on each count. 

He will be sentenced at a later date. 

