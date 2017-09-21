Oak Ridge National Laboratory executive, 3 others nominated for seats on TVA board

President Donald Trump announced his intent Thursday to nominate Oak Ridge National Laboratory executive Jeffrey Smith and three other people to serve on the Tennessee Valley Authority’s board of directors.

Smith, the lab’s deputy for operations, was nominated to the nine-member board for a term that will run through May 2022.

The other nominees are Kenneth E. Allen of Kentucky, James R. Thompson III of Alabama and A.D. Frazier of Georgia.

Allen and Thompson would serve through May 2018. Frazier’s term would run through May 2022.

All four nominees must be confirmed by the Senate.

RELATED: TVA's Johnson talks Trump, coal, nuclear energy and the future

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., praised Trump’s choice of Smith for a seat on the board.

“Jeff Smith’s experience as deputy lab director for operations at Oak Ridge National Laboratory makes him an outstanding choice for the TVA board,” Alexander said. “Jeff has worked closely with TVA to support the lab’s research missions, and he understands that TVA must continue to provide low cost, clean, and reliable power for homes and businesses throughout the TVA region.”

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., released the following statement:

“A well-qualified board of directors is critical to ensuring that TVA remains a low-cost, reliable power producer so that the Volunteer State can continue to build on its business recruitment efforts and improve the standard of living for Tennesseans,” said Corker.

“I thank President Trump for moving quickly to fill these important positions, which will allow the board to maintain a quorum and continue its important business, and I look forward to meeting with the nominees during the confirmation process.

“I am especially pleased with the nomination of Jeff Smith, who has served our state and country incredibly well in his role as Deputy Director for Operations at Oak Ridge National Laboratory,” added Corker. “Jeff has a unique understanding of the importance of TVA, and I know he is eager to give back to the region he calls home. I am glad to recommend him to my colleagues for swift confirmation.”

© 2017 USATODAY.COM