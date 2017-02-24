Oak Ridge police investigating drug activity

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WBIR Breaking News
-
Knoxville police investigate double shooting
-
Mom's tax refund goes viral
-
Man arrested for 2015 Knoxville homicide
-
Deals on razor sharp knives for your kitchen
-
Gastric bypass patient has second surgery
-
Community concerned about treatment center location
-
Planning for a future with the ACA
-
Farwell to Knoxville's Back Door Tavern
-
Two charged in Loudon County homicide
More Stories
-
Not very winter-like: Knoxville breaks century-old…Feb 24, 2017, 2:24 p.m.
-
How you can see the solar eclipse in the SmokiesFeb 24, 2017, 11:49 a.m.
-
Third suspect charged in death of Loudon Co. manFeb 24, 2017, 1:23 p.m.